‘Disappearances’ unacceptable to govt, Mazari says

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari has said Prime Minister Imran Khan has made it clear that the allegedly enforced disappearances is unacceptable to the government.

The minister, through a tweet, said that strict orders were given to the Islamabad inspector general of police (IGP) and interior ministry regarding the case of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) official who returned Tuesday, five days after he apparently went missing Islamabad.

“PM made clear in Cabinet that it was unacceptable for people to “disappear” as laws are present to deal with all manner of crimes. Strict orders were given to the IG & Interior Ministry on this issue. Good to have Sajid Gondal back safe & sound,” Mazari tweeted.