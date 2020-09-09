Crisis of government

Crisis of Governance always pushes the constitutional institutions towards an everlasting chaos while the political agenda of the ruling party in connection to the public services lags behind in larger spectrum which finally turns into Administrative devastation . Punjab is currently running on the same track. Incumbent Govt of PTI has been transferred six Provincial police Chiefs of Punjab since its last two years tenure is resemblance of echoing upcoming catastrophic crisis of governance in Police department. Current incidences of forcibly disappearance of citizens are evidence of bad governance in the law enforcement institutions and another trauma of police Chief reshuffling is boiling the public distrust against political stakeholders.

Dastagir, outgoing IGP had been raised his reservations before central and Provincial govts on appointment of CCPO being bypassing him, and refusal of working under new IGP by others seniors PSP officers in capital are pushing the largest province towards Administrative anarchy. Is police order 2002 is being followed in making transfers and appointments of high profile PSP officers? Why govts are making Police Institution a ” Political Institution ” ? When an already working IGP has been conveyed his straight forward message to Provincial and Federal Govts about his refusal to continue as IGP if CCPO is appointed,then why did Govts insist on imposing him in capital without prior acknowledgement of Concerned Provincial police Cheif?

Centre should appoint the high profile officers with the recommendations of Concerned Chief minister. And in same, CM must take in confidence to Concerned dpt head before suggesting the names to centre for issuance of Notification. When Provincial Chief Police officer is appointed by consultation of Concerned Chief Minister then why do Centre and Provincial Govt depict the impunity of lapse ignoring the consultation of Concerned police Chief?

Junior is always a junior and appointment of new police chief of 21 Grade has been creating distrust among the different PSP officers already working in capital city since last 2 days.In a nutshell how law and enforcement order can be established under this dramatic scene? This unresolved question is paving the way towards Administrative instability and bad governance in police department.

Police Department in province has been never remained in frustration ever before as is today found .PM Khan vowed to bring police reforms in his last election’s manifesto in front of nation but the fact is more far than this claim. Either the issue of DPO or IGP , Provincial Government has been remained under fire. If transferring practice of IGPs continues in this same way then none incumbent IGP can fulfill the agenda of Govt. Officer has to be required 1 year at least to understand the Provincial mechanism and identifying faults then he can perform his duty in enthusiasm way to bring desired outcomes.

Mahtab Ali Khan

Bahawalnagar