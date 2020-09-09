Court indicts Zaradri, Gillani in Toshakhana reference

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Wednesday indicted former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Zardari and former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani in the Toshakhana reference.

The court also declared in absentia former prime minister Nawaz Sharif a proclaimed offender for his prolonged absence from the proceedings. Sharif has been residing in London since November last year on the pretext of medical treatment.

According to the reference, filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in March this year, Gillani, in order to extend the illegal benefit to the accused [Zardari and Nawaz], allowed the retention of vehicles gifted to them by different foreign states and dignitaries by relaxing procedures relating to the submission of gifts in the Toshakhana.

The accused “through dishonest and illegal means for their personal benefit and interest” retained the vehicles in question “against a nominal payment of 15 per cent of the total value”, the reference stated.

The reference also named Omni Group chief Khawaja Anwar Majid and his son Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majid.

It added that Zardari made the payments for the vehicles through the Majid and his son “for which he has no plausible justification.”

“It was established during investigation that these amounts are in the context of illegitimate laundered proceeds for the benefit of the accused,” the reference reads.

