Centre committed to fix civic issues in Karachi: Murad

ISLAMABAD: Communication Minister Murad Saeed has expressed the federal government’s commitment to resolve civic issues of Karachi and put the metropolis on the path of development.

Talking to media persons on Wednesday, the minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for the assessment of losses inflicted by recent rains and floods in Karachi and rest of Sindh.

He said that the federal government will provide all possible assistance for resolution of civic and infrastructural problems of the city. He also said that the premier has directed to bring the development process in Sindh at par with other parts of the country.

He further said that Karachi is the economic hub of the country and resolution of its problems will keep the industrial wheel moving, leading to generating job opportunities for people.

Hitting back at Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Saeed said that the 18th Amendment does not mean that all funds would be deposited into fake accounts of his father. He said that Bilawal talked over corruption cases of his father, adding the opposition is politicising every matter.

The minister hailed the PM’s vision that helped in controlling coronavirus pandemic in the country and added that his policy of smart lockdown is widely lauded at the international level. He added that unemployment hit the countries like the United States, United Kingdom, India and others, but PM Imran was in view to save the employment of people and opened various sectors gradually.

The federal minister said Rs12,000 were transferred to deserving families under Ehsaas Cash Programme to help them during the lockdown period and added that the majority of funds were distributed in Sindh due to poverty there.