Can the problem be fixed?

Is it even possible to fix Karachi?

By: Younus Sandeela

Karachi is a city with numerous complicated and interlinked problems – some so delicate in nature that it is difficult to debate them even in private discussions. From extreme ethnic polarization to unplanned expansion of the city and systematic destruction of institutions for political gains by both the MQM and the PPP, everything contributed to Karachi’s devastation. But that is a known– what is unknown is how to fix Karachi’s problems. Or rather, is it even possible to fix Karachi’s problems now?

Is it really the apathy of every successive government that Karachi keeps sliding into a bigger mess with the passage of time or could there also be some internal factors responsible for this unstoppable downslide? The recent disaster that has descended on Karachi after the unprecedented heavy monsoon rains has once again brought the issue of Karachi’s ineffective and outdated infrastructure into the centre of the debate. It also exposed Karachi’s vulnerability to climate change and the impossibility of reversing some wrong (and invariably greed-driven) actions taken over the last 40-odd years, sometimes discretely and sometimes in broad daylight, under the guise of development.

What Karachiites, and for that matter everyone who wishes to understand the cause of urban flooding in Karachi, need to understand is that it is not so much an issue of poor management and bad governance, as it is an issue of deliberately blocking the natural and manmade channels that used to drain the rainwater into the sea for centuries. Unless these channels are reopened the situation will not change, no matter how good and efficient the provincial government. Instead of venting anger on the Sindh Government for failing to efficiently drain water, or on Federal Government for not taking over Karachi’s administration, the Karachiites should demand severe punishment for those who deliberately blocked drains through a systematic encroachment process.

Does it make more sense to build a new city? Maybe around DHA City and Bahria Town. Or maybe just allow Gwadar to be the future commercial hub of Pakistan

There is very little that the Sindh Government and Federal Government can do to improve the drainage system in Karachi when high-rise buildings have been constructed on and around the nullahs that were meant to drain the rainwater. It is now practically impossible to bring the drains back to their original form. Highrise residential buildings constructed on and around encroached stormwater drains cannot be pulled down even if the occupants were made to vacate them as that would cause damage to nearby construction, because these buildings were not built keeping in mind the possibility of ever pulling them down. Similarly, actions such as encroachment of natural stormwater drains at Boat Basin by KPT and reclamation of land by DHA along the coastline to develop Phase 8, and in the process allegedly narrowing the mouth of the Malir River, are irreversible. New stormwater drains cannot be constructed wherever there is space available as these need to be strategically located according to the natural topography of the city.

Logical analysis of the whole situation is required to understand the root cause for the present disaster. Unfortunately, people most affected by the crisis seem to be only interested in venting their anger on whoever they do not like. The Sindh Government is invariably being targeted for its inefficiency and incompetence and is being squarely blamed for the disaster. Whereas, the performance of Sindh government does seriously fall short of the desired level, degradation of Karachi’s infrastructure is one thing which cannot be solely blamed on the PPP or on its Sindh Government because they did not control Karachi during the time its infrastructure was being systematically ruined. The PPP and Sindh Government can be blamed for many other things like bad governance, corruption, nepotism and incompetence, but one thing it is unfairly being blamed for is failing to efficiently drain the rainwater after the recent unprecedentedly heavy monsoon rains, as drains have been choked through encroachments which mostly happened when the MQM was the sole power in Karachi.

The PTI’s lack of understanding of the whole issue was also exposed when it exuberantly started cleaning the big nullahs without realizing that the real problem was with the internal smaller drains which had been completely choked not because they had not been cleaned but because they had been encroached upon during last 40-odd years. This simply exposed their lack of understanding of Karachi issues in general.

Rampant growth of uncontrolled and unregulated construction industry also played havoc with the city’s infrastructure. Anybody who has lived in Karachi from the 1980s onwards would know how well-planned residential colonies were destroyed by converting them into a maze of high-rise buildings. The formula was simple. Buy a house, bribe the relevant authority to get permission for constructing a high-rise building on the plot, bring down the house and construct a 10- to 12- (or sometimes even higher) story apartment building─ in most cases with shops on the ground floor. Within a period of two years a plot that was meant to accommodate one family was now housing around thirty families. There was huge money to be made in this kind of construction business. Prices for these single- or double-story houses skyrocketed, encouraging more people to sell their houses and shift to less commercial areas of the city. Many people sold their houses because they wanted to escape the rapid commercialization of their previously peaceful localities. The infrastructure of these residential colonies was suddenly expected to support a population hundreds of times bigger than intended. The result was obviously a complete breakdown of infrastructure. This happened all across the city, which gradually paralyzed the infrastructure, particularly the drainage system, everywhere.

Rising sea level means many low-lying areas of Karachi particularly near the coast stand exposed to the risk of getting submerged in next 30 to 40 years. Would it be possible to contain this phenomenon? If so, at what cost?

In this background, the real question is “does it make sense to even attempt to fix Karachi’s problems. Is it practically even possible to fix them? Or does it make more sense to build a new city? Maybe around DHA City and Bahria Town. Or maybe just allow Gwadar to be the future commercial hub of Pakistan.

However, for the time being the best bet for Karachiites is to hope that this kind of rain does not happen too frequently– but with climate change setting in firmly, this might be too naïve to expect!