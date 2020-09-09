Bureaucracy the custodian of status quo?

The Bureaucracy cannot be reformed without proper SOPs

For the first time in 73 years, all institutions are on the same page except the colonial bureaucracy that continues to be the custodian of the dreadful status quo. Due to delay in constitution making in the formative years, perhaps the opportunity to restructure and re-engineer the administrative set-up was lost. Abrogation of the 1956 Constitution and promulgation of the 1962 repressive version was a conspiracy against our freedom. We, the first freeborn generation of Pakistan, have lived through this ordeal of bureaucratic abuse, yet it continues to survive and thwart our march forward. Strict adherence to the consensual 1973 Constitution remains our only hope for an equitable existence under the much revered rule of law.

There is a long history of attempts at the much-needed bureaucratic reforms that were unable to dent the non-preforming system. Currently the evergreen Dr Ishrat Hussain, ex-Governor of the State Bank and former bureaucrat, has been entrusted with the task of reforming the choked system of governance left behind by our colonial masters. After two years at work, now finally some recommendations are being implemented but the mindset remains unchanged. As the ‘baboos’ control the files and the paperwork, they always have the last laugh, as through them the status-quo lives on. As a desperate measure to deliver, a lot of important positions are now being handed over to the men in uniform, both serving and retired. If the trend continues, very soon the entire colonial non-performing bureaucracy may be declared obsolete and replaced by an alternate structure of administration that can deliver.

The status quo is on its way out, but the bureaucracy has a chance to save itself for which it must open its eyes to the realities and challenges of our times otherwise they may perish like the dinosaurs to be found in Jurassic Park movies only

In Iran after the revolution of 1979, the Revolutionary Guards took control of the country. Most senior members of the Shah’s administration were hanged after summary trails in special tribunals while the rest were gradually phased out to be replaced by a fresh cadre of young, educated and untainted professionals. There was a massive clean-up operation. All the negative energy was removed from the system of governance while the new entrants took some time to understand and deliver. In the USA, after winning their freedom from the British rule they dismantled the entire colonial set-up. All files were burnt and uniforms taken off. The right to bear arms and free travel was guaranteed. In 1787 the first Constitution was enacted, George Washington was elected the first President who went home after the expiry of his term, allowing the system to take over. A fresh start was made, no acts of the British Parliament were followed. It was indeed an end of an era. Freedom is taken very seriously in the land of the free, at the Statue of Liberty important sayings are inscribed; one of them reads; “For what avail the plough or sail, Or land or life if freedom fail”. Our freedom has been repeatedly derailed despite our courageous struggle and resistance to preserve it for our coming generations.

In the land of the pure the first serious attempt at reforms were carried out in the early 1960s under the famous ‘ Cornelius Commission’. Justice A.R. Cornelius started his career as a Civil Servant to enter the ranks of judiciary. He rose to be the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) in very turbulent times when both democracy and individual freedom were under threat but he did not waver, rendering strong dissenting decisions in very crucial cases. Public inputs were sought, members of the commission held open sessions at the YMCA Hall on The Mall. After lengthy deliberations the recommendations were finalized followed by implementation, the two members of the bureaucracy preempted and leaked out the reform agenda to develop resistance in the ranks of the civil servants. Some of these recommendations were later introduced in the United Kingdom but the fruits of this effort were denied to the people of Pakistan. Till today the report remains relevant and can be implemented after upgradation.

The elected government of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, after the promulgation of the 1973 Constitution, introduced major reforms in the bureaucracy. The present Grade 1 to 22 structure was a part of this effort. The cornerstone of this policy was induction of technocrats through lateral entry, with all promotions to Grades 21 and 22 to be done by the Prime Minister himself after due scrutiny. Having vast experience of file work, ZAB kept them moving for expeditious decision making, thus the nu-sense of bureaucracy was contained. People’s Government, as it was called, delivered good governance. However the bureaucrats felt insecure as they lost protection of their tenure. After the change of regime, lateral entry was discontinued. Zia surrounded himself with senior bureaucrats and discredited politicians to reverse the democratic gains of the ‘70s. Till mid-1980s most founding senior bureaucrats, who were both honest and able, retired to be replaced by incompetent or dishonest civil servants. Since then the slide down has continued unabated.

The governments that followed allowed the system to collapse for personal gains. The power purchase agreements of the 1990s and 2000s were disastrous. The cost of power and energy is prohibitive and out of reach of the common man, and combined with the collapse of public sector entities due to bureaucratic control, has seriously dented the economy. Debt has spiraled due to corruption and incompetence. There are not enough resources to cover the pensions of the retirees. The people of Pakistan have to carry a heavy burden of a non-performing system.

The government of Pervez Musharraf through the National Reconstruction Bureau (NRB) tried to dismantle the colonial structure of governance to be replaced with an elected Local Bodies System, which was called the Devolution Plan 2000. I was invited by the Chairman, Lt.Gen Tanveer Naqvi. After briefly describing his approach he sought my input. My first question was, where is the implementation plan and who will implement it? He replied the bureaucracy. I then asked him if he had taken them on board, he said, “No need, we will give them clear instructions and they will follow.” The entire plan fell on its face and was rolled back in most places. The Commissioners and their Deputies returned to rule over us through the Government of India Act 1930 instead of the 1973 Constitution that calls for devolution of power all the way down to Union Councils.

The Ishrat Hussain report, the most recent effort to bring the bureaucrats on the same page, has recommended a performance review for all civil servants before promotion to Grade 21. This is a good move to contain and remove incompetence. More needs to be done. To make the system responsive, Standard Operating Procedures have to be developed and then followed to bring in accountability and to eliminate discretion. Public records are in total disarray which needs major attention. Before digitization there must be audit of records to ensure their sanctity and to secure them, otherwise it will be dirt in and dirt out. For over seven decades the colonial bureaucracy has championed the status quo, and now that other institutions are moving towards change it faces annihilation unless it becomes a part of this new direction. It has to serve not rule, the bureaucrats who served in colonial India were sent home as they had ruled over subjects, not free people. The status quo is on its way out, but the bureaucracy has a chance to save itself for which it must open its eyes to the realities and challenges of our times otherwise they may perish like the dinosaurs to be found in Jurassic Park movies only.