‘#BoycottMulan over Liu Yifei’s support for police brutalities,’ says Rao Anwar

KARACHI: Issuing a timely reminder for those who may have forgotten the gruesome impact that police brutalities can have on individuals, families and the ethos of a nation, former Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Malir Rao Anwar has said that under no circumstances should Disney’s action drama Mulan, adaptation of the 1998 animated movie, be allowed to release in Pakistan.

Rao Anwar’s condemnation comes in light of Mulan’s upcoming release in Pakistan, which will make it the first to be screened in the country post-covid lockdowns, as the movie is embroiled in controversy over lead actor Liu Yifei’s comments in support of the Hong Kong police.

“Mulan should be boycotted by everyone who believes in human rights. There should be a ban in Pakistan in solidarity with the victims of police brutalities. Hashtag Boycott Mulan,” Anwar told The Dependent’s prisons correspondent on Wednesday. Rao Anwar, an expert on the subject given how he spent much of early 2018 hiding inside empty movie theatres usually screening Lollywood flicks, maintained that art cannot be separated from the artist.

“I am what I am because I never separated my art from myself as an artist. In fact, I often used to merge different arts with different arts. Often the art was abstract acrylic bulls-eyes,” Anwar said.

However, Anwar was quick to clarify his take on Mulan isn’t coming from the position of a movie or art critic.

“My boycott of Mulan is exactly the same as my boycott of the proceedings of the police inquiry committee in January 2018,” he maintained.

Legendary actor Shaan Shahid has also thrown weight behind the #BoycottMulan movement maintaining that any artists who support brutalities should be banned.

“Any actors who support or glorify their army or police, especially ones committing gruesome violence, should be banned,” said Shaan while talking to The Dependent during the shoot of his upcoming film Zarrar.

“This is why I never watch any Bollywood movies or any films that feature Gal Gadot, including Wonder Woman, which had too much women empowerment for my liking anyway. Mulan should be banned for similar anti-feminist principles as well,” he added.