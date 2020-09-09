Billion Tree Tsunami project, Buzdar come under NAB radar

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday green-lighted 12 new investigations, while quashing several others.

The accountability watchdog head authorized six different inquiries into the Billion Tree Tsunami project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) alone as he chaired a meeting in the NAB head office.

An inquiry into sugar mills was approved by the accountability bureau as well, following the sugar subsidy scandal report. The watchdog will now investigate officers and administration of Bannu Sugar Mills (Pvt) Limited. While an inquiry into KP Textbook Board officers also approved.

The ongoing investigations in the case of an ex-MPA Qaiser Wali Khan were closed in the meeting. Another inquiry to be closed was in the case of D I Khan revenue department officers.

Other inquiries to wind up in the latest development are one against Dilawar Hussain Memon, CEO of MEPCO, Sukkur.

NAB closed inquiries into Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD) officers also, while one in The Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Department (LGE&RDD) too was benched.

Due to the lack of evidence, an ongoing inquiry into CTO Sukkur Nazeer Soomro was stopped as well.

Investigations in the cases of Gomal University DI Khan officers and employees, one in former District Nazim of Peshawar, and that in Local Government Department officers were also quashed.

The NAB has opened another corruption case against Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the provincial government over alleged irregularities in allotting land allocated to families of martyrs of Pakistan Army.

The anti-corruption watchdog has launched an investigation into illegal allotment of land to government officers in South Punjab by the provincial authorities after getting approval from the chief minister.

The NAB investigators have summoned complete records of land allotment from the provincial chief secretary.

The anti-corruption watchdog’s Islamabad chapter wrote a letter to the Punjab chief secretary to seek details of allotment procedure and records.

It emerged that hundreds of acres of land worth Rs4 billion in South Punjab had been allotted to government officers which belong to the families of martyred personnel of Pakistan Army.