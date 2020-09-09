Bilawal asks Centre to declare agricultural emergency

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday asked the federal government to declare an agricultural emergency in the country in the wake of record-breaking rains in the interior Sindh and Punjab to provide relief to the affected farmers.

While visiting the flood-stricken Mirpurkhas, Bilawal said: “Now is the time to declare an agricultural emergency.”

He also recalled the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had in its manifesto promised to declare an agricultural emergency to uplift the long-ignored sector.

Bilawal observed just like Karachi was the hub of economy, agriculture was the backbone of the economy.

The PPP chief said the farmers suffered heavy losses due to the recent rains and floods in Sindh. He noticed that the problems manifold as the people were preparing to come out of the losses they faced due to the coronavirus crisis and locusts attack.

“Relief should be provided to the poor farmers,” said Bilawal. He added that the government may opt for providing relief to small farmers instead of large landowners.

“On humanitarian grounds, I request the federal government to come and sit here like how we are sitting, like how the CM and his team are sitting,” said Bilawal.

He added that the prime minister should be seen with those affected by the natural calamity instead of making five-hour-long trips to Sindh.

“The Sindh government alone cannot fulfill the requirements of these people,” said Bilawal.

He added that the National Disaster Management Authority should provide tents, “which it has in its stocks”, to the homeless.