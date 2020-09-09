Bilawal asks Centre to declare agricultural emergency amid recent rains

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday asked the federal government to declare an agricultural emergency after recent record-breaking rains wreaked havoc in several parts of the country, displacing hundreds of thousands of people only in Sindh. While visiting the flood-stricken Mirpurkhas, Bilawal recalled the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s manifesto also mentions declaring an agricultural emergency “which has not been done so far”. “After this historic rainfall and locust attacks, now is the time to declare an agricultural emergency to provide relief to farmers,” he said.

The PPP chief said that the provincial government was utilising all of its resources to address the problems being faced by the people. “We have exhausted our stock of tents. We are ordering more, but we know that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will have some,” he added.

“All of us will have to become one to provide help to those affected,” he said, adding: “The Sindh government will stand by its people in need, but we will not be able to fulfill their requirements on our own. For that, all of Pakistan will need to become one.”

The statement comes days after Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Karachi and, in the presence of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, unveiled an Rs1.1 trillion package for Karachi’s chronic issues, including the provision of clean drinking water, cleaning of drains and sewage and solid waste disposal within three years.

During today’s address, Bilawal urged the federal government and the prime minister to “come and sit” with the people of the province who have been affected by the recent flooding and torrential rainfall instead of making “five-hour trips”.

Bilawal said: “The prime minister should be seen standing with those citizens affected by the rains.”

He urged the premier to take charge as kaptaan by fulfilling the need for reconstruction, rehabilitation and relief.

“We can’t leave our farmers and those affected by the rains helpless like this,” he said.

Bilawal observed that recent rains have wreaked havoc in several parts of the country. “In Sindh, rainfall and floods have affected 2.25 million citizens. All of Pakistan will need to unite to deal with this national disaster so that we can provide relief to the people.”

He added that the recent rains and subsequent floods was not the only crises the nation has had to deal with. “The poor people of the province and of the country have been struggling under the mounting burden on their backs,” he said, citing the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and locusts.

He added that because of these “historic rains”, extra support needed to be given to the people. “Agriculture is the backbone of the economy. When agriculture is affected, so is the country’s economy.

Bilawal also commented on cases filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against his father and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

“Not only are these cases politically motivated, but they are a joke.” He added that the country’s laws applied differently to those in the ruling PTI and those in the opposition.