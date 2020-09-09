Asad Umar stresses speedy work on Karachi development projects           

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Wednesday emphasised the need for the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to focus on groundwork of the projects in Karachi and as it had committed to during the agreement between the federal government and the Sindh Province.

The minister expressed disappointment over insane debate going on for the last four days regarding who was contributing more in the projects. He added that this was not a matter of political point-scoring.

He said, “The people of Karachi will hurl shoes at both PPP and PTI if they continue press conferences against each other instead of initiating practical work.”

Referring to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s press conference, the minister said, if the Sindh government claimed that it was contributing Rs750 billion of the Rs1100 billion for Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP), the Centre was not concerned.

He added that the PPP did not have the will to initiate work for the development of the city. “If you do not have the will to work, it will not be done through just press conferences,” Umar added said.

The minister felt the federal government had already initiated the process for implementation of the KTP. Replying to a reporter’s question, the minister said that the K-IV, Karachi Circular Railways (KCR), Greenline and S3 were old projects but groundwork on those projects was never started. He did not call them failed projects as the work itself never began.