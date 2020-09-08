Wahab demands proper relief package for rain-hit Karachi

–PTI leader promises big relief funds for port city

KARACHI: Sindh Government Spokesperson and Adviser on Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that recent rains had wreaked havoc all over Pakistan, and demanded a proper relief package for the rain-hit Karachi.

Addressing a press conference, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader said that the provincial government has declared 20 districts as disaster-prone so that relief work can be carried out. The adviser added that disaster relief was last given to the areas in the 2011 and Pakistan’s People’s Party (PPP) while addressing a press conference in the Sindh Assembly Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was visiting the affected areas and assessing the damage and addressing the people of Mirpur Khas, Badin.

Speaking on PM Imran’s recent visit to the port city, he said that in this difficult time, the premier should not only visit the affected areas of Sindh and also help in their rehabilitation. The federal government has been asked to waive agricultural loans, he added.

“Iftikhar Shalawani is a good officer. I am hopeful that he will handle matters better as an administrator,” he said, adding that water has been pumped out in many places and sewerage has backed up as well. “This situation is bad. It is a 40-year-old problem. We cannot solve it immediately,” he further said.

Wahab said that 62 per cent of the relief package belongs to the federal government and 38 per cent to the Sindh government and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had earlier mentioned Rs802 billion. “We have targets that are different stages,” he said. “We are spending from our budget. We have money from the World Bank, the Asian Development Fund.”

He also said that Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) is taking money from this account while KCR is a part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). “At the request of the Chief Minister of Sindh, we became part of CPEC in 2016 and after preparing its proposals,” he added.

The adviser said that Sindh CM had written four letters regarding KCR and a resolution which was also passed in the Sindh Assembly. On KCR, the CM told the premier that it should be given priority but did not receive a response, he added.

Wahab said that the Sindh government has filed an application for Bahria Town money, and no decision has been taken yet as the federation has filed a counter application. He remarked, “the land is ours, the money is ours, the province is ours.” He said that the Orange Line in Lahore was built using provincial money. The Supreme Court has been deposited with over Rs60 million from the Bahria Town case, but that money has not been transferred into the relevant funds, he added. “The money belongs to the Sindh government. The federation and Sindh should play their part in this matter,” he further said.

“Fawad Chaudhry is asked that the 162 billion announced by the prime minister has been received. They now peek into their collars. Bahria Town’s money is not from the federation but Sindh. This land is ours, so is the money,” he told reporters.

The spokesperson said, “Red Line is a mass transit scheme and its work will start in the next three to four months. Its designs have been prepared and work on Malir Expressway is also about to start. We will start in three to four weeks and link road tenders are also to be held.”

THOUSANDS HOMELESS:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh said that hundreds of thousands of people who have become homeless due to recent rains are still sitting under the open sky on roadsides, but the provincial government is yet to assist them, adding that PM Imran Khan announce a big package for rehabilitation of the affected masses.

Adil visited Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Umerkot and Pithoro and distributed tents, rations, mosquito nets and other relief material amongst homeless families. PTI leaders Aftab Qureshi, Jansher Junejo, Dr Masroor Siyal, Sumair Mir Khan, Ameenullah Moosakhail, Raja Abdul Haq, Akbar Pali, Rashid Rajput, Dost Muhammad Memon and others were also present.

Adil told the media that poor homeless families along with their cattle heads are sitting at roadsides under the open sky and stagnant water and mosquitoes have made their life miserable.

He said that these people are waiting for government and philanthropists, but two weeks have already passed but the provincial government has not helped them as yet, adding that the provincial government is giving aid to their party workers only.

During his visit to Nawabshah, Adil said that people of the ‘VVIP town of Zardari’ are drinking gutter-mixed water. He reiterated the federal government would soon announce a big relief package for the affected people. He recalled that the federal government had given Rs60 billion to Sindh government during coronavirus pandemic and that it would fully assist the people of Sindh during this rain calamity.