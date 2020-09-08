Victoria and David Beckham caught coronavirus in Los Angeles: report

LONDON: Reports are circulating that Victoria and David Beckham contracted Covid-19 earlier this year after partying in Los Angeles.

According to The Sun, the couple and a number of relatives, friends and employees came down with the virus and decided to keep it a secret.

The family allegedly became ill back in March when the couple flew to the US for Beckham to attend duties for his football club Inter Miami.

A source told the publication that the two had been attending a string of parties in LA which led to them “catching” the virus. They then flew back to the UK, leaving the family fearing they had become “superspreaders”.

The family celebrated their son Brooklyn’s 21st birthday on March 6 at their house in the Cotswolds which was attended by a number of A-listers including Emma Bunton and Stormzy.

The Beckhams are yet to make a statement regarding coronavirus.