‘This Imran was selected based on my recommendation,’ reveals Rauf Klasra

ISLAMABAD: One of the fast reducing professionals still employed in the country, Imran Khan was selected on the basis of his curriculum vitae sent to the selectors mentioning the most powerful influencer of the employment industry Rauf Klasra, The Dependent has learnt.

Klasra, a giant of the Human Resource industry, a neoliberal behemoth who has gulped the smaller fish exercising even the minutest influence in the employment sector, has now expanded his HR empire from daily wagers to prime ministers, it has been further discovered.

The revelations were made following a sting operation conducted by the veteran journalist Rauf Klasra himself, who investigated into four decades’ worth of recommendation letters written by him and deployed a team of the nation’s top hackers to dig out all 420,092 resumes that mention his name.

“This Imran was selected based on my recommendation,” said Klasra while talking to The Dependent. “The chief called me and asked me ‘who is this using your name? Looks like a loafer’. I told him to select this Imran so that he could put some food on his table,” he added.

Klasra, who considers himself the puppet master of the entire country, further underlined that this far-reaching influence over the nation’s employment, at all levels, is the reason why he doesn’t shy away from criticising even the most powerful.

“As you know I have been critical of their highness, the selectors,” maintained Klasra. “Wait let me share links showing my criticism of the brave, masterful and exemplary selectors of this country,” he added digging into his phone.

At press time, Klasra was telling you how the latest job of yours was only given to you because of him, you thankless moron.