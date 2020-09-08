The passing of Pranab-da

He might have been the first Bengali PM of India

Funerals are so often crowded with people come to lay a calling card on a bier. The funeral prayer of Delhi is the cliché turned flaccid by overuse. Those who stood in the shadows wielding arsenic scalpels when there was life, suddenly discover virtues in statements released to the press. Those who had no time for the living race to the front of the queue at the funeral with solemn faces tilted towards cameras.

Genuine grief is a companion of solitude: you gain nothing and you lose nothing in the public eye for you are not on display.

The human being is not a natural hermit. He is gregarious. Life brings us together. We call it friendship on the intimate level, association in an expanded context, and society on the macro scale. But we die alone. Maybe we should mourn alone, too.

Even writing an eulogy seems invasive of something precious. I came to know Pranab Mukherjee, or Pranab-da, when I was editor of a young but ebullient newspaper in Calcutta, and he was a senior star in Mrs Indira Gandhi’s firmament. We kept aside political differences and continued to bond through the inimitable intimacy of the Bengali language.

The test came when, after 1985, Pranab-da lost the confidence of the new Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, and with it his Cabinet position. He moved to a small flat, which included a tiny room for puja. Very few people knew how religious, and indeed Brahminical in the best sense of the term, Pranab-da was. Every day would begin with a puja, and each year he would go to his birthplace-village in Bengal to preside over pujas. I would call on him with even more frequency during those fallow years; years which must have strengthened his study of astrology.

Very few people came to visit him then. He never forgot them.

Our mentor-student relationship had many facets, from books to speeches to animated discussion of vital political decisions, but everything was safely stored in that custody of trust which can be irreparably damaged by even a single leak. What was confidential in his presence, must remain closeted in his absence. His public life, however, was public. For me what is interesting is not where he reached on the slippery slopes of politics, but what he should have achieved.

Congress has declined after her because it narrowed its concentration to just its presumed voters. Mukherjee understood that democratic politics is algebra, where various parts of the electoral equation are held together by governance, not deposits in vote banks

Pranab Mukherjee was the third Bengali icon who was denied a legitimate place as Prime Minister.

The first was Subhas Chandra Bose, finessed out of leadership by Mahatma Gandhi in the late 1930s for reasons that do not stand up to historical scrutiny. Bose left Congress and raised the Indian National Army with Japan. Bose survived World War II, but was lost to the nation in the uncertain aftermath. There has been much controversy about what precisely happened. However, if he had returned to India, he might have led the nation after the 1962 elections, and certainly would have become Prime Minister after 1967. Bose was born in 1897, so would have been only 70 in 1967.

The second Bengali was sabotaged by Communists. This is almost unbelievably ironic since Jyoti Basu was a founder of his party, the Communist Party of India-Marxist. He was Chief Minister of Bengal from 1977, and nationally renowned by the time of the hung Parliament of 1996, in which a non-Congress coalition was ready to form the government. This coalition solved its most difficult problem without fuss, choosing Jyoti Basu as potential Prime Minister. One newspaper headline proclaimed that a red star had risen over Delhi, while coalition partners awaited the formality of party approval. Instead, the CPI-M politburo, in a ghastly mistake, decided not to join government and thereby prevented Basu becoming the first Communist and Bengali PM.

Basu might also have become the wittiest PM. Once, travelling first class from Calcutta to London for his annual holiday, he was asked what a Communist was doing in the first class cabin. Replied Basu: “I am a first-class Communist”. Basu was also the only Communist who could have renamed the road where the USA’s Calcutta consulate was, Ho Chi Minh Street and then gone to America to seek investment.

Later, in an interview to this writer, Jyoti Basu called the decision “a historic blunder”. He was right. Indian Communism never recovered. In 2000 Basu retired. His successors not only lost the Communist fortress of Bengal, but whittled down the red movement to insignificance.

In 2004 Pranab Mukherjee could have become the first Congress PM from Bengal. By any measure of ministerial experience, parliamentary sagacity or political savvy he was the Congress’s pre-eminent figure, way ahead of Dr Manmohan Singh. But Mrs Sonia Gandhi would not trust him. Indeed, he did not even get the Finance Ministry, his second choice. The same barely disguised antagonism was evident in 2012, when he wanted to become President. That was when he brought a lifetime’s craft and personal relationships into play, and outmaneuvered the Congress.

He was Finance Minister when he came to Bengal to do the sort of thing that politicians have to: change the name of a street with a speech before mohalla elders. Except that this was the lane on which I had grown up, in the small working class settlement outside Victoria Jute Mill on the banks of the Hooghly called Telinipara, a two-hour drive from Calcutta through difficult traffic and pockmarked roads. Previously Sir Alexander Murray Lane, it was being renamed in memory of my father. There were no political rewards in this gesture; it was personal..

Our last one-to-one conversation was last December last year; the shadow of uncertainty occasionally flickered across his face when he spoke of his health. We met for the last time in January this year, when he released my book Gandhi’s Hinduism: The Struggle Against Jinnah’s Islam on the lawns of his home in Delhi. He was frail, for his body further weakened. But his speech had all the familiar verve. It was an unforgettable privilege and an honour for me and for everyone who came to hear him. Then February darkened with the pall of Covid-19 and a pandemic put us into isolation by March.

One perennial topic was Bengal. Pranab-da was the quintessential Bengali: warm, erudite, involved, and a perfect gentleman. He knew Bengal better than anyone else, but his real passion was national politics, which he learnt from Mrs Indira Gandhi. He was devoted to her, and she understood his worth far better than her successors did. His loyalty did not flinch during her most difficult days, after she lost in 1977 to face the Shah Commission inquiring into the Emergency. Mrs Gandhi and he were the only two leaders to boycott the Commission. She was clear-minded enough to foresee defeat once the 1977 campaign began, and told him so. He was always confident of her revival, because he knew that her connect with the base was her primary strength.

Congress has declined after her because it narrowed its concentration to just its presumed voters. Mukherjee understood that democratic politics is algebra, where various parts of the electoral equation are held together by governance, not deposits in vote banks.

He would have always kept this much in mind if he had become PM.