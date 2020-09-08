A successful education system should be based on the psychological comfort and equality, children should be inspired by teachers to work effectively by the interesting learning process and interactive tools in the educational process.

Education gives us a knowledge of the world around us and changes it into something better. It develops in us a perspective of looking at life. It helps us build opinions and have points of view on things in life. education is the only thing that gives knowledge. Our prophet Hazrat Muhammad (S A W ) said that, get education in any situation because he knows that, education is most important for everyone. I think specially important for young generation.

So, don’t waist your time in useless things. Because everyone knows the situation of those people who waisted their time on their bed hobbies.

That is very easy lesson to change your life.

Mian Muhammad Salla

Mirokhan