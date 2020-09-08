Shibli disregards safety concerns after Gondal’s disappearance

–Chief Justice Minallah calls state of law in Islamabad “abysmal”

ISLAMABAD: After the disappearance of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Joint Director Sajid Gondal from Islamabad, Information Minister Shibli Faraz on Tuesday assuaged concerns and said the capital city was safe enough for him to drive alone at night.

Addressing a post-cabinet meeting press conference, he made the above comment and added that PM Imran was concerned about this incident taking place in the capital city.

After SECP official went missing last week, the premier directed the inspector general (IG) Islamabad and the interior ministry to coordinate with “concerned stakeholders” to ensure Gondal’s safe return.

In response to a question regarding the worsening law and order situation in Islamabad, wherein “even government servants” are kidnapped, the minister said, “These things should not take place but unfortunately they do happen in countries.” He added, “A law and order situation always remains, but it is not as bad as you are saying.”

Shibli went on to remark that while he is a minister, he does not feel insecure about the city’s conditions. “I drive alone at night,” he remarked.

Gondal had gone missing last week while visiting a family-owned farm. His car was found near the National Agriculture Research Centre (NARC) in Shehzad Town, according to the police. A First Information (FIR) report was not issued initially, and Gondal’s family protested outside the PM house. Since then, the subject has trended on Twitter and Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari directed the police to register an FIR.

The habeas corpus petition seeking Gondal’s recovery was filed by Gondal’s mother and heard by Chief Justice Athar Minallah of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday.

After this disappearance, Justice Minallah expressed serious concern about the enforced disappearances in the federal capital. “If the state and the courts cannot protect the right to life of a citizen, then there is no reason for them to continue,” he remarked.

Justice Minallah directed the interior secretary to discuss the issue with the prime minister to devise a policy for the protection of the fundamental rights of citizens.

The IHC chief justice also directed the interior secretary to brief the premier and cabinet members about the “abysmal” state of law within the capital city. The secretary is to submit a report regarding decisions taken by the federal government.