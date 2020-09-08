School SOPs

SOP stand for Standard Operating Procedure or rather it is a set of step-by-step instructions copiled by an organization to help the workers carry out complex routine operations. However, this letter refers to the COVID-19 ( novel coronavirus) pandemic which has created havoc in a aimed society and worsen it’s main qualities and interest. According to some research the virus is fatal and is right now curbed but yet few cases reported. Did you recognized why people are yet active seeing what they follow the rules of lockdown. When the Educational Minister Shefqat Mehmood yesterday narrated educational institutions are to open from September 15. This was even a grave of concern for the world as the WHO chief estimated the world should get prepared for the next pandemic as likely more than 27.19 people infected by the virus globally. It’s the accurate time that Institutions being open on 15th . I don’t think people seen shifting through SOPs such as wearing masks and including corona tests if students having it’s symptoms. So guys be attentive for the COVID-19 best caring and education

Barkatullah

Turbat