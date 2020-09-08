Sajid Gondal’s family stages protest outside PM House in Islamabad

–SECP board condemns abduction of commission’s joint director

ISLAMABAD: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Joint Director Sajjad Gondal had gone missing in Islamabad on September 3, but no First Information Report (FIR) has been filed, resulting in his family staging a protest outside Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad on Tuesday.

His vehicle was found abandoned outside the National Agriculture Research Centre (NARC) in Shehzad Town, according to the police. The vehicle’s doors were left open and the key was in the ignition.

Gondal’s wife, parents, and children along with others held placards and chanted slogans for his immediate release.

A team of SECP officials met with the family and decided that lawyers would be consulted if a case needs to be filed.

After Gondal’s disappearance began to trend on Twitter, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari took notice of the matter and directed the police to register an FIR.

“Disappearance of Sajid Gondal is of concern & we as govt have a duty to ensure his early recovery. Police has been directed to register an FIR. Protection of each citizen’s life is our constitutional obligation. Rule of law must prevail – all must be dealt with acc to the law,” she said in a tweet.

According to reports, Gondal was last seen visiting a family-owned dairy farm in Chak Shahzad. The staff said that he had left the farm later in the evening, but he never returned him.

Talking to the media, Gondal’s wife Sajeela Sajid said, “I request the prime minister, army chief, and the chief justice to at least inform us what he has done wrong.” She asked if there was a case against him, and wanted her husband to have the chance to at least stand before the court. She added that the family “did not have any enmity”, and suspected this to be a kidnapping.

Islamabad Police investigators visited the spot from where Gondal went missing, and SECP employees have also been included in the investigation, said police officials. Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal called the incident “disturbing news” said the government needs to act quickly, as “such acts bring bad name to Pakistan”.

SECP CONDEMNS GONDAL’S ABDUCTION:

Meanwhile, the SECP Policy Board said that they were deeply concerned about the Gondal’s continued disappearance. “We strongly condemn his abduction and would emphasise and urge the relevant authorities to immediately intervene and ensure his prompt recovery and to ensure that appropriate punitive measures are taken vis-i-vis the perpetrators in accordance with the law,” it said in a statement.

“Mr Gondal’s abduction adversely impinges upon the regulator’s image and efficacy by creating an adverse perception in the financial sector and capital market. This may also create unrest/unease within the staff of SECP, who need to have confidence in their ability to operate in good faith, without fear for their personal safety,” it added.