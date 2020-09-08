Roadside plantation

Presently, we are aware of the need of plants due to rapid urbanization and increasing deforestation. Without plants, there would be no life. However, the increasing rate of population needs more lands for other works due to which humans are cutting the trees that gives us oxygen to breath. Therefore, in such situations, growing trees on roadsides not only beauties the area but also gives us fresh air and can meet the need of oxygen. So, the authorities must plant trees on roadsides.

Afroz MJ

Turbat