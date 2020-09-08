Punjab gets first-ever Foreign Service IGP after govt cycles through all Police Service officers

In a first for any province, the Government of the Punjab has appointed a Foreign Service of Pakistan (FSP) officer as the Inspector General of Police.

“Yes, it was a decision that had to be taken after we found out that the Punjab government has appointed and then removed all the officers of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) of allowed grades to the post,” said Jawed Rafique Malik. “So the Chief Minister was naturally going to have to look beyond the PSP.”

Dr Muhammad Faisal, the ambassador to Germany, and former Foreign Office Spokesperson, was rushed to Lahore, where he was forced to assume charge.

“B-bbut, I don’t know anyth….I urge you to reconsider,” said a hapless Faisal, before receiving a stern telephone call from Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

“Okay, okay sir,” said the new crestfallen IG Dr Faisal, while getting the admonishment by the foreign minister over the phone.

Upon wanting to meet with the chief secretary as part of his first coordination meeting, the new IGP was informed that Jawed Rafique had been removed from his post five minutes ago.