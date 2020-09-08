President awards 44 individuals for gallantry, services to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Monday gave national civilian awards to 44 individuals, including locals and foreign nationals in recognition of their gallantry, meritorious services to Pakistan and for showing excellence in their respective fields.

The awards were presented at a special investiture ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, which was attended by federal cabinet members, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan, and the award recipients and their family members.

The ceremony was originally scheduled on March 23, 2020, but it had to be postponed due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

The president conferred awards in seven categories, including Hilal-e-Shujaat, Hilal-e-Imtiaz, Sitara-e-Shujaat, Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Pride of Performance Award, Tamgha-e-Shujaat and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

In recognition of his gallantry, the president conferred Hilal-e-Shujaat award posthumously to Dr Abdul Qudous Saikh Shaheed from Sindh.

The president conferred Hilal-e-Imtiaz on Khaliq Dad Khan (Electronics), Major (r) Azam Suleman Khan (Public Service/National Security) and Qari Syed Sadaqat Ali (Public Service).

Six individuals were given Sitara-e-Shuja’at for gallantry, including Dr Mazharul Haq Kakakhel and posthumously on Malik Khadin Shaheed, Malik Fazalur Rehman Shaheed, Malik Gul Shah Mast Khan Shaheed, Mian Shah Jehan Shaheed and Malik Muhammad Ayaz Shaheed.

Among those who were decorated with Sitara-e-Imtiaz award included Professor Javed Iqbal, Dr Asif Mahmood (US), Najeeb Ullah Ghauri (US), Dr Pavel Bem (Czech Republic), Professor Dr Ayub Sabir (Education), Dr Kamran Vasfy (Medicine/Dentist), Muhammad Javed Afridi (Public Service), Ahmedullah and Rehan Hassan.

President’s Award for Pride of Performance was given to Naseem Akhtar of Gujrat (Embroidered complete Qura’an), Ustad Abu Muhammad Qawal (Qawwali), Hassan Sadpara (late) (Mountaineer) and Master Ayub (Public Service).

Furthermore, the president conferred Tamgha-e-Shujaat on Shah Gul Hayat, Muhammad Zakriya, Muhammad Asif Bhatti, Zahid Ullah, Muhammad Naveed Akhtar, Amjad Hussain, Rana Tariq Mahmood Chohan, Salah Ahmed, Ahmed Raza, Saqib Hassan and Muhammad Tahir for their gallantry.

Tamgha-e-Imtiaz was awarded to Kaeiser Beg (Mosaics Work), Syed Zabeeb Masood Shah (Na’at Khawani), Malik Fidaur Rehman (Journalism), Muhammad Usman (late) (Public Service), Fariha Razak (late) (Public Service), Sabeen Shah (Public Service), Khalid Mahmood (Public Service), Professor Dr Syed Muhammad Tariq Rafi (Education), Muhammad Akhtar Chaudhry (Public Service) and Dr M. Salah-ud-Din Mengal (Social Services).