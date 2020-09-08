Petition seeks ban on TikTok

PESHAWAR: A civil miscellaneous application has been filed in the Peshawar High Court (PHC) demanding an immediate ban on TikTok, a popular social media video application, in Pakistan for being a source of “vulgarity” and “pornography”.

The petitioner maintains he approached the court only after relevant forums, including the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra), failed to take notice of the “immoral and objectionable” content being shared on the application.

The petition claims such activities are leading the country’s youth astray, adding that, consequently, suicide cases are on the rise.

The petitioner nominated PTA and Pemra as respondents in the case.

The PTA on July 21 this year issued a “final warning” to the application, asking to put in place a comprehensive mechanism to control “obscenity, vulgarity, and immorality through its social media platform”.