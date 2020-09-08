NSC Board formally resisters academia, think tanks for policymaking input

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf on Tuesday chaired the 4th meeting of Advisory Board of the National Security Committee (NSC) which formally approved the registration of academia and think tanks across the country on a portal meant to connect them with the policymakers.

The portal will be on the National Security Division’s website, where the registered think tanks and university departments would be able to submit their input and ideas for the consideration of the policymakers, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, he said think tanks and academia carry out valuable work but it does not reach the policymakers readily.

With the help of this initiative, think tanks and academia will be able to play a constructive role in the policy development process of the country.

Dr Moeed Yusuf said the government aimed to make the policy approach inclusive. He said that academic institutions and think tanks across Pakistan would be connected through the portal and that a network of think tanks should be created.

The SAPM said academia and think tanks should take the stock of the current situation in all sectors and submit their recommendations for consideration.

“By incorporating innovative ideas of the experts, the country can be set on the path of growth and prosperity,” he said.

The participants agreed the portal will play a pivotal role in channelling the recommendations of academia and think tanks.

On September 9, 2020, Dr Moeed will speak to a large number of prominent think thanks convened by the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) on behalf of the National Security Division as part of this effort.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the ISSI, Institute of Regional Studies (IRS), Institute of Strategic Studies, Research and Analysis (ISSRA), Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI), Center for Aerospace & Security Studies (CASS) and senior officials of National Security Division.

It was also decided that the Advisory Board meeting would meet every month.