Navy Day observed to honour 1965 war heroes

–President Alvi says armed forces stand vigilant to defend the motherland

— Naval chief says Pakistan Navy alive to vigilantly guard country’s maritime interests

ISLAMABAD: The 55th anniversary of Navy Day was observed on Tuesday to honour the heroes of 1965 War.

The day is observed every year on September 8 to acknowledge the sacrifices and spirit of Pakistan’s naval heroes who epitomised grit, courage and valour during the 1965 war with India. The day reminds of the heroic deeds and daring achievements of Pakistani Ghazis and martyrs who fought gallantly and humbled a much bigger adversary with their absolute faith in Allah.

This day marks a golden chapter in Pakistan’s rich naval history and rekindles hope and pride in the new generation.

On the night of 7/8 September 1965, a flotilla comprising seven ships of Pakistan Navy, bombarded Indian port Dwarka in operation code named ‘Somnath’. It was aimed at luring the heavy ships anchored in Bombay into attacking the Pakistani ships to enable the submarine PNS Ghazi lurking in the Arabian Sea to engage and sink the Indian ships.

Accordingly, a fleet of seven ships comprising PNS Babur, PNS Khaibar, PNS Badr, PNS Jahangir, PNS Alamgir, PNS Shah Jahan and PNS Tippu Sultan set sail for Dwarka and bombarded the town.

Pakistan Navy in its successful assault destroyed several installations including radar, railway station, cement factory of Associated Cement Company. Smoke from the damage was visible to the Pakistani warships.

Meanwhile, in connection with Navy Day, Pakistan Navy has released a special documentary film “Surkhru”. The documentary film is based on the successful operation by the Pakistan Navy to prevent Indian submarines from entering Pakistani waters. On March 4 last year, Pakistan Navy whilst intercepting an Indian submarine had thwarted the sordid designs of the enemy. The documentary film is a tribute on the part of Pakistan Navy to its valiant heroes for successfully discharging their duties.

The day dawned with special prayers offered in all naval mosques for peace and prosperity of the country and particularly for the success of the Kashmir struggle. Quran Khawani was arranged for eternal peace for martyrs of the 1965 war. Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at all naval units and establishments. Other activities of the day included Navy Day Boat Rallies prominently in Karachi.

President Dr Arif Alvi said that armed forces of Pakistan stood vigilant and even today stand ready to defend the motherland.

In a tweet on Tuesday on the occasion of Navy Day, the president said, “Today, we acclaim the professionalism and combat-readiness of our forces. He said courage, grace, and chivalry while facing the enemy has carved our destiny.”

In a statement, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi said the Pakistan Navy was alive to role to vigilantly guard the country’s maritime interests.

“Today, Pakistan Navy being potent naval force in the region is alive to its growing responsibilities and role to vigilantly guard country’s maritime interests,” he said.

The naval chief also underlined that Pakistan Navy was spearheading various initiatives to jump start Pakistan’s Blue Economy in line with the government’s renewed focus on the maritime sector and its decision to declare 2020 as the ‘Year of Blue Economy’.

He said September 8 marked a golden chapter in the country’s rich naval history, and rekindled hope and pride in the new generation.

On the day, he said, the Pakistan Navy acknowledged the sacrifices and spirit of naval heroes, who epitomised grit, courage and valour during the 1965 War.

Admiral Abbasi said that all ranks of Pakistan Navy reiterated solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren and denounce the blatant annexation of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said that the Pakistan Navy has a pivotal role in the defence and security of the country.

In a tweet on Tuesday on the occasion of Navy Day, the information minister said that the Pakistan Navy remained shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army and the PAF in the 1965 war and wrote a new history of gallantry and professionalism. “On the Navy Day, we pay tributes to the protectors of the sea frontiers and the coasts,” he added.