Misbah refuses to take responsibility of Pakistan’s T20I performance

KARACHI: Head coach Misbahul Haq on Monday declined to take responsibility of Pakistan’s falling T20 performance saying that the team was already struggling when he came.

At a press conference in Lahore, Misbah mainly reviewed the team’s recent tour of England.

He said that the team did not perform up to the mark but it was satisfactory for him.

In three-match Test series and in as many T20Is, Pakistan could register only one victory, which came in their last T20 game.

Meanwhile, Misbah said that many players were already struggling with their form and fitness when he joined the squad in key positions of head coach and chief selector.

Pakistan was top placed team in T20Is when Misbah came. Meanwhile, the then skipper in all three formats Sarfaraz Ahmed was sacked after team underperformed in World Cup.

The team has since got little cricket to play due to coronavirus pandemic and when the little chances it got, it has so far not performed well.