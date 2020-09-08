Local govt completes construction projects on CDA’s acquired areas

ISLAMABAD: The Local Government and Rural Development (LG&RD) completed construction projects worth millions in violation of rules on the Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) acquired areas.

Sources said that the project director LG of Islamabad had executed projects in acquired areas such as G-12, Mera Sumbal Jaffar, Sarai kharbuza and Said Pur without approval from CDA.

Furthermore, sources said that LG&RD had executed these projects before funds were released and approved by the planning commission due to active support of elected representatives.

The Ministry of Planning on June 26, 2020, in its official memorandum recommends re-appropriation of funds of around Rs385 million with the additional stipulation that the secretary of the Ministry of Interior (MoI) will certify the expenditure that would be incurred on the projects after completion of all formalities.

Subsequently, the MoI on June 27, 2020, asked Accountant General Pakistan Revenue (AGPR) Islamabad to release funds amounting to Rs385 million in respect to different projects, including Jhangi Syedan, Tarnol, Sara-e-Kharbooza, Mera Sumbal Jaffar and Golra Sharif.

Sources said that the payment and allocations and approval concerning these projects was done in just three days.

Sources added LG department is rubber stamping projects to appease the lawmakers of Islamabad and that some influential people of Islamabad’s constituencies, including Ali and Javed Mughal, are interfering in the affairs of ICT. Ali Mughal sits in the Islamabad Development Working Party meetings and recently the planning commission has appointed him monitoring officer of Pakistan Minister of Planning and Development (PSDP) projects. Similarly, Javed Mughal, a known property dealer and involved in the business of allotments of acquired areas, is also very active in the affairs of Islamabad.

The district administration has reportedly forwarded this summary to the Ministry of Interior for Amir Mughal’s appointment as chairman market committee despite the fact there are several FIRs against him,

Sources said that DC Islamabad is reluctant to endorse Mughal’s name while the incumbent Chairman Market Committee Roshdil Khan Hoti has also been illegally occupying the seat for more than one year. His tenure ended in February 2019.

The DC Islamabad did not comment on the matter till filing of the story while Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar claimed to have no connection with the Ali Mughal and this MoI issue. He added that the district administration hosts the Islamabad Development Working Party meeting (IDWP) and the private individuals cannot sit in that meeting.