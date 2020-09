by Staff Report , (Last Updated 13 seconds ago)

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Information Technology (IT) Secretary Mukhtiar Ahmad was arrested on Monday for running over a six-year-old, said police.

The police confirmed that the official’s car hit the boy in the jurisdiction of Thana Town, Peshawar.

Ahmad was driving the car himself, the police revealed, adding he was arrested after a case was registered against him.

Later, the magistrate accepted the government official’s bail plea.