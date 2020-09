PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Information Technology (IT) Secretary Mukhtiar Ahmad was arrested on Monday for running over a six-year-old, said police.

The police confirmed that the KP IT secretary’s car hit the six-year-old boy in the jurisdiction of Thana Town, Peshawar.

Ahmad was driving the car himself, the police revealed, and he was arrested after a case was registered against him.

Later, the magistrate accepted the government official’s bail plea.