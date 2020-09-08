Justice for Shaheena

A painter, artist, host, social activist and importantly a baloch women who was empowering herself within the conservative society. Shaheena Shaheen was killed in Turbat balochistan. Shaheena, a Bloch journalist, aged around 25 years was killed by his own husband as she was a brave women and specially an example for Baloch females. After the death of hayat baloch a question was raised, “who is the next baloch to lose his/her life.”Answer is infront ; Shaheena Shaheen Baloch. A female who found an organization named dazguhar when she was in metric. She was the chairperson of the organization while she worked with her friends and classmates. She published a magzine and worked in PTV Bolan. She did her master in fine arts. Her murder is the death of arts, ambition and dreams of coming Baloch females. Henceforth, I plea the government to provide justice to her so that Baloch women must not remain behind.

Mahnaz Mushtaq

Turbat