Islamophobia a big threat

He BJ follows Hindutva, which is another name for Islamohobia

The rise of Islamophobia (anti-Muslim feelings) in the world in the backdrop of 9/11 is indeed a very worrying phenomenon as it poses a grave challenge to societal order where it exists as well as forms a serious threat to inter-faith harmony. The world has witnessed exponential increase in attacks on members of the Islamic community as well as their worship places. Another outcome of this anti-Muslim streak has been the rise of far-right political parties in the European countries raising slogans like “protect Europe from Islam” which are gaining popularity. The mainstream media, social media and Internet have been used to spread misinformation and to generate hysteria. Incidents of desecration of the Holy Quran in Norway and Sweden last week which provoked protest rallies by Muslim citizens of those countries are indications of the brewing storm.

The world saw the ugliest and the most horrifying manifestation of Islamophobia in New Zealand when an Australian citizen attacked two mosques in Christchurch on 25 March 2019, killing 49 worshipers and wounding 48. All these hate-related attacks were either carried out by individuals or group of individuals, while the states and governments of those countries not only slated those incidents but also took steps to prevent recurrence of such acts. New Zealand’s Prime Minister showed rare solidarity with the Muslim community and described it as the darkest day in the history of the country. It is in the backdrop of the rise in Islamophobia that voices for inter-faith harmony have gained strength across the globe because it is perceived as a great threat to the world peace loaded with the prospects of triggering a clash between civilizations.

However, regrettably, the only country which is engaged in anti-Muslim acts as a state policy is India under the BJP regime headed by Narendra Modi. The BJP government, inebriated by the RSS ideology of ‘Hindutva’ which aims to reshape India as a Hindu state, has been pursuing communal policies, mostly targeting the Muslim minority.

French Political scientist Christophe Jaffrelot, specializing in South Asian affairs, particularly India and Pakistan, pointed out that the ideology of the RSS along with other Hindu nationalist movements such as the Arya Samaj and the Hindu Mahasabha, thought of Muslims, Christians and the British as “foreign bodies” implanted in the Hindu nation, who were able to exploit the disunity and absence of valour among the Hindus in order to subdue them. However, the majority of scholars believe that RSS was actually formed to fight the Indian Muslims.

One really wonders when the world would realize that Muslim lives in India and occupied Kashmiri also matter and the Indian Islamophobia needs to be stopped in its tracks before it was too late. It is a thought provoking moment for those who take pride in their credentials as proponent of peaceful co-existence, human liberties and fundamental rights as enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights

The BJP government first deprived 1.9 million Muslims in Assam of Indian citizenship, and then followed it up with Citizenship Amendment Act which seeks to grant citizenship to six persecuted minority communities from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan—except Muslim. These two anti-Muslim legislations provoked countrywide protests, particularly against the Citizenship Amendment Act. To quell this movement, BJP activists were let loose on the demonstrators and the law enforcing agencies remained silent spectators while the Muslims were being butchered. More than 50 Muslims were killed during the protest movement. It was manifestly state terrorism against its own citizens. Though some muffled voices were heard from the world community against the persecution of Muslims and the communal policies pursued by the Indian government, none was as vociferous as one continues to hear like ‘black lives matter’. Perhaps for them Muslim lives do not matter.

However, the redeeming factor is that some conscientious voices within India have not only vehemently condemned these anti-Muslim actions of the BJP government, but have also urged it to abandon that disastrous course. None other than former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in an article published in The Hindu on March 6, referring to the situation in Delhi, said, “Delhi has become subjected to extreme violence over the past few weeks. We have lost nearly 50 of our fellow Indians for no reason. Several hundred people have suffered injuries. Communal tensions have been stoked and flames of religious intolerance fanned by unruly sections of our society, including the political class. University campuses, public places and private homes are bearing the brunt of communal outbursts of violence, reminiscent of the dark periods in India’s history. Institutions of law and order have abandoned their dharma to protect citizens. Institutions of justice and the fourth pillar of democracy, the media, have also failed us. Just in a matter of few years, India has slid rapidly from being a global showcase of a model of economic development through liberal democratic methods to a strife ridden majoritarian state”.

A renowned Indian writer, political and human rights activist Arundhati Roy joined the protests against anti-Muslims laws and remarked, “You cannot get more raw and open fascist than this. These laws are breaking the back of the Indian Constitution. The Citizenship Amendment Bill and National Register of Citizens combined together are making petitioners out of the entire population. The Act is anti-Muslim even it was meant only for undocumented immigrants. To discriminate against Muslims, to leave out Sri Lankan refugees and to not talk about persecuted Muslim minorities in other countries, is unconstitutional. When you say that citizenship will be based on the government scrutiny of a certain set of documents, this is what happened in 1935 Germany, these were what were known as the Nuremberg laws.”

What is happening in India is a practical demonstration of Islamophobia adopted as a state policy by the government. The discourses Dr. Manmohan Singh and Arundhati Roy amply testify to this phenomenon.

Unfortunately the Indian government has not stopped at only these anti-Muslim legislative measures within India, but has also taken this hate syndrome to the Indian Occupied Kashmir. The BJP government first scrapped Article 370 of the Indian Constitution ending special status of the state, followed by annexation of the state through the Jammu and Kashmir Re-organization Act and finally bringing in a new domicile law meant to change demographic realties, in blatant violation of the UN resolutions, bilateral agreements between India and Pakistan and the 4th Geneva Convention.

Indian Occupied Kashmir is under siege and complete lockdown since 5 August 2019 and the Indian security forces have killed more than 200 Kashmiris in extra-judicial killings while the world maintains criminal indifference to their plight. The Indian belligerent disposition towards Pakistan, yet another manifestation of Islamophobia, also poses a grave threat to peace and security in the region. One really wonders when the world would realize that Muslim lives in India and occupied Kashmiri also matter and the Indian Islamophobia needs to be stopped in its tracks before it was too late. It is a thought provoking moment for those who take pride in their credentials as proponent of peaceful co-existence, human liberties and fundamental rights as enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.