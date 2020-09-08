Islamabad, Beijing agree to bolster counter-terror cooperation

BEIJING: A Chinese minister on Tuesday vowed to bolster cooperation with Pakistan in areas involving anti-terrorism, security along the $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and law enforcement capacity building.

State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi made these remarks during a telephonic conversation with Minister for Interior retired Brigadier Ijaz Shah in which he said that Beijing is ready to work with Islamabad to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries.

In order to “further strengthen practical cooperation” between the two countries, Kezhi said, Beijing will work Islamabad in different areas including “anti-terrorism, security along the CPEC and law enforcement capacity building, and expand police exchanges and cooperation between their local counterparts to safeguard the common interests as well as security and stability of the two countries, and continuously promote the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership”.