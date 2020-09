ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has urged foreign investors to invest in Pakistan, as the country’s location makes it the most lucrative destination in the region. Chairing a meeting with a delegation of Australia’s Fortescue Metal Group Ltd, led by its chairman Andrew Forrest, the adviser said […]

