Govt appoints Inam Ghani as Punjab’s sixth IGP in two years

–PML-N says people and bureaucracy have lost confidence in PM Imran and CM Buzdar

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has appointed Inam Ghani as the sixth inspector general of police (IGP) of Punjab in two years, and has transferred Shoaib Dastgir after he expressed reservations over the appointment of Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umair Shaikh.

Reportedly, IGP Dastagir did not come to the office for the second day and the schedule of his meetings was not announced, leading to the speculations that differences between the IGP and the CCPO were unresolved even after a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

According to reports, Dastgir met Buzdar on Monday and requested him for a “transfer to any other suitable place”, saying that he would not continue as the provincial police chief until the removal of the CCPO.

Earlier, the federal and Punjab government on Tuesday decided not to transfer CCPO Lahore. The appointment of CCPO was made after due consideration and the government cannot take decisions against law and merit, said a centre official.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed CM Buzdar to bring reforms in the provincial police department. He added that no one would be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

After approval from PM Imran, the federal government had decided to change the Punjab IGP and the premier had asked for recommendations for the post. Reportedly, names of Arif Nawaz, Allah Dino Khawaja, Kaleem Imam, Rao Sardar, Amir Zulfiqar, Mohsin Butt were under consideration for the said post.

Separately, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said that both the people and the bureaucracy have lost confidence in CM Buzdar and PM Imran, and demanded their resignation.

She also expressed concern about IGP Dastagir’s statement on misconduct and said that this statement means that corruption, incompetence and nepotism are common in the government.

She alleged that rulers are using institutions of the country for politics and said that opposition is pointing out interference in institutions for the last two years.

Responding to differences between CCPO Lahore and Punjab IGP, Marriyum said that refusal of the police chief to work with the chief minister is proof of government’s failure.