Deaths at marble mines

Modern machinery will save lives, enhance profits

In the second incident of its kind in the last eight months, at least 11 miners were killed and five injured at a marble quarry in KPK. Twenty five people are reportedly still missing and could have been trapped under the debris. Every year there are reports of accidents of the sort both in marble and coal mines. Explosives planted in a marble mine sometime get activated prematurely leading to immediate deaths or severe injuries. By the time heavy machinery is brought, many of those under the rubble are dead.

Pakistan exports marble to a number of countries including China. In 2019 marble exports to China alone were worth $21 million. Pakistan can put an end to the tragic deaths while also earning many times more foreign exchange by modernizing its mining system.

Mine operators in Pakistan rely on the medieval technology of blasting through dynamite for the extraction of marble from mountains. Besides causing avoidable casualties, the method leads to the wastage of about 80 percent of the marble which turns into small pieces that can only be used to make decoration pieces or bricks. As things stand, most of the marble excavated is straightaway exported without value addition. In developed countries the mining of marble is carried out through wire cutting and block cutting. The modern extraction machines ensure the availability of the maximum quantity of raw marble in its best shape. The most consequential impact of the export of marble in its raw form is that it prevents the local marble industry from developing its value-adding capacity. By turning the trade into an industry, more quarries would open up, and jobs be created for the local labour.

The government needs to step in to provide incentives to those willing to modernize their extraction methods. It can import the required machinery and provide it to the private sector on lease. It can even direct the Heavy Mechanical Complex Taxila to produce the equipment required. As long as this does not happen, lives will continue to be lost and unprocessed marble sold at throwaway prices.