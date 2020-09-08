Death toll from Mohmand marble quarry collapse upticks to 17

PESHAWAR: The death toll from the rockslide in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mohmand district rose to 17 on Tuesday after six more bodies were pulled from the rubble by rescue officials, disaster management authority said.

A collapse at a marble quarry in the Ziarat area of the district a day earlier killed 11 people and at least 25 others went missing, Reuters reported quoting police officials.

Between 40 and 50 people were at the site at the time of the collapse which occurred Monday evening, Tariq Habib, a district police officer (DPO) of Mohmand district told Reuters.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) director general Parwaiz Khan said nine injured had been rescued so far.

“An operation to rescue those trapped underneath the rubble is currently underway. Five ambulances and one recovery vehicle have been sent to Mohmand from Peshawar,” he said.

He added that the authority was closely coordinating with the district administration and the relevant departments.

On Monday, Rescue 1122 said its Mohmand team was carrying out a search operation to find the missing people, adding that additional personnel had been dispatched to the area from Peshawar and Charsadda.

The remote area does not have mobile and internet coverage, a district administration official had said.