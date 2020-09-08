Confusing Karachi plan

Where will the money come from?

An unprecedented level of rainfall in Karachi left the city flooded, disrupting everyday life, and inflicting unimaginable damage to private and public property. In the coming months, residents will have to fend for themselves to repair the damage to their houses, places of business and vehicles. Were it not for the criminal lack of investment in the city’s infrastructure by the provincial, local and federal governments over the past so many years, such an unmitigated disaster could have been avoided, or would at least have been less severe. All sides have played dirty politics, with the federal government run by the PTI and the Sind government by the PPP taking the lead. Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced a ‘Karachi Transformation Plan’ to the tune of a whopping Rs 1.1 trillion to be spent on a mass transit system and improving the infrastructure to better handle rains. During his much belated visit to the city, the PM said that both the centre and Sindh governments had decided to work “together” to resolve the metropolis’s many issues. Only days later, Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz stated that funds could not be directly released to the Sindh government because “they cannot be trusted” and would misappropriate the money. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hit back, replying that the money announced in the relief package is not anyone’s personal wealth, rather it belonged to the people of Sindh─ so much for “working together”.

There is also an indication that the plan itself has not been thought out very well and was announced rather haphazardly. According to the PPP, Rs800 billion will be provided by the Sindh government and the Federal government will add Rs300 billion. This was rebutted by Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar who claimed that 62 percent would be contributed by the centre and 38 percent by Sindh, only to clarify later in the same day that the center and Sindh would contribute Rs400 billion each and a decision about the remaining Rs 300 billion was still to be made. Putting aside the ‘who gets what’ debate, there is no information or discussion over how these funds will be raised given Pakistan’s crippling revenue shortfall. It seems the people of Karachi have again been served a bowl of numbers that mean very little and will translate into nothing concrete to address the serious issues they continue to face on a daily basis.