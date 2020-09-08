Cabinet approves expansion of Panagahs network: Faraz

–Says ferry service for pilgrims at Gwadar, closure of dysfunctional power plants approved

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has approved expanding the network of Panagahs across the country to facilitate the down-trodden and homeless people.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said this while briefing the media persons on Tuesday about decisions taken in the cabinet meeting.

Faraz said the idea of Panagah is very close to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s heart, as he believes in providing an honourable shelter to the poor.

He said that the cabinet also approved to start a ferry service for pilgrims at Gwadar. Faraz said that the cabinet also approved closure of dysfunctional power plants.

He said that the prime minister had also taken notice of the disappearance of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) official Sajid Gondal, and had directed the concerned authorities to leave no stone unturned for his recovery. He said that the prime minister had set up a three-member committee on Tuesday to probe the matter. The cabinet committee to investigate the disappearance included Adviser to PM Shahzad Akbar, Federal Minister of Law and Justice Farogh Naseem and Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari. The committee will present its report to the PM.

The minister said that the cabinet held detailed discussion on the situation emerged as a result of heavy rains in Karachi and interior Sindh. He said that the cabinet has constituted a special committee to estimate the losses incurred due to rains.

Faraz said that the Centre will recompense the Sindh government after a thorough assessment on damages incurred following the torrential rains.

Referring to the change the ruling party had heralded, Faraz said that a wrong practice was made a norm here in the past and to change it is inevitable now. “Change is not a button that one presses and changes everything instantly,” the minister maintained, “but it is a phase of reforms which must pass before the change can appear”. He claimed that the change is a planned transformation.

He said that recent crises of wheat and sugar were forged by the profiteering groups which benefit from these situations. “We need to defeat the profiteering mafia whose interest is in persecuting masses,” he added.

Talking of the reshuffle in Punjab Police, he said that indeed five inspector generals have been changed so far. “Those who do not perform will be replaced,” he said, adding that it was the prerogative of the provincial administration to appoint and transfer officers as they deem fit.

Furthermore, he said that that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) bill was not part of the cabinet meeting agenda. “Cabinet session to mull over FATF laws is scheduled for tomorrow. Our strategy is cogent and this [FATF] bill is critical for Pakistan,” he added.

He further said that while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is hopeful that this bill will pass, there must be some lawmakers in opposition as well “who will understand the importance of this bill”.

About the outstanding amount of media houses, Faraz said that an amount of Rs1.1 billion has so far been paid to the media houses in this regard.

Answering a question, the minister said the government is making all-out efforts to reduce the impact of inflation in wake of Covid-19. He expressed confidence that the government will overcome the inflation.