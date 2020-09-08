Body of Indian woman, who drowned in river, found in Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD: A body of a 30-year-old Indian woman was recovered from River Shiok in District Ghanche of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and according to the reports the body was drowned in the river on the Indian side and swept by the currents towards the Pakistan side.

According to locals, the body has been identified as Khair-un-Nisa, a mother of three children, who belongs to Bioqdang area of Indian occupied part of Kargil/Ladakh. The lady had been missing from August 24. After reports of her accidental fall into the river, her family had started contacting relatives in GB to inform them about the incident through social media.

The locals had found the body on the bank of Shiok River near a bridge in Thongmus area of District Ganche early on Monday.

The local administration has shifted the body to Skardu from where arrangements can be made to shift the body back to India. Two bodies of Indian citizens were also sent back in similar incidents last year after their recovery from rivers in GB.

In October 2019, Pakistan had handed over the body of an Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier who had drowned while crossing a nullah to the Indian authorities. Sub-Inspector Paritosh Mondal of India’s BSF had drowned while crossing Nullah Aik along the Working Boundary inside Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). His body was reportedly swept by the currents towards the Pakistan side of the frontier. Indian BSF had subsequently requested the Pakistan Rangers to search his body.

In February 2019, Pakistan had returned the dead bodies of two Indians after their recovery from the Indus River in Skardu. The two bodies, which were buried in a valley of Skardu in GB in 2018 for safe custody until their identification, were shifted to Islamabad later and handed over to the Indian High Commission.