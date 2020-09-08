BISE saved over Rs33 million in transport management: spokesperson

LAHORE: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has saved a sum of Rs34,327,789 in the head of repair and maintenance, generator and petrol for 19 vehicles during financial years 2017-18 and 2018-19.

The details were shared by a spokesperson of the board through a statement issued here on Tuesday.

Giving the breakdown of expenditures, the spokesperson stated that Rs 7,954,877 was spent on petrol for vehicles and generators against a fixed budget of three crore rupees in 2017-18.

The board spent Rs7,494,604 against a fixed budget of Rs15,000,000 in the same head in 2018-19. Meanwhile, 1092493 was spent against a fixed budget of four million rupees in 2017-18 and Rs1,130,237 were utilised against a fixed budget of three million rupees in 2018-19.