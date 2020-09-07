Timely construction of underwater underpasses saved Karachi: Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has directed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), the Karachi Development Authority, the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB), the district municipal corporations and the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) to urgently sit and admire the state-of-the-art construction of underwater underpasses in the city.

Talking to the media on Monday, the Sindh CM said that the foresightedness of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has actually saved the city of Karachi.

“Now is the time to appreciate all the underpasses we have made in Karachi. You people have been criticising us for making it a ‘concrete jungle’. Now that there is heavy rain, where is that water going? In the underpasses,” Shah said.

“We always knew that there would be a time that we would need to prepare for such an eventuality. These structures are huge and can hold such a large amount of water. It is our stellar planning that has helped us get here,” he added.

“If you look at this picture, you can see people standing on top of the underpass safe,” the CM added pointing to a large image of one of many majestic underwater underpasses in the city.

“There is some garbage in this picture, but I think someone must it thrown it there last minute, because it was clear when I first saw it.”

Murad Ali Shah further added that the PPP government hasn’t just saved the lives of people in Karachi, it has actually added meaning to them as well.

“No one ever thinks of how we have increased accessibility for children and our youth. You go to Lahore and all summer all you see is young men and children in their canal. We never got to do that, we only have the sea at one end of the city. The canal runs throughout Lahore. There are now multiple makeshift swimming pools around Karachi!” he said.

“These underpasses have been used by people to frolic and have fun. I know people want to make a fuss over how the rain has damaged everything, but only yesterday I saw a video of a man diving from the roof of his house into the waters. Can you imagine the thrill? The adrenaline?”