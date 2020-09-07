The role of television dramas

Pakistani dramas are bringing good content except from few,Pakistani dramas always brought forth thought provoking stories but recently the dramas industry has taken a turn towards providing dramas enlightening the societal issues we are being faced with,while its great to see dramas shedding light on crucial issues like children abuse,rape victims, honouring killing, novel based etc.

It is quite saddening to see that it hasn’t brought much change in the country.

Dramas are good source of highlighting issues of a society, also providing the masses with the information to battle against those, but justice for the poor is still hard to believe.the victory of the right is just a wish for most.

We all must rise together and play our part in providing the people with easier access to justice.

It is again my humble request please publish my letter.

Attaullah Baloch

Turbat