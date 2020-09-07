Standing with Kashmir, now more than ever 

As COVID-19 cases proliferate , the health authorities around the world are straining under the surge of patients. The countries like India is dealing with the pandemic in a very peculiar way . Firstly Kashmir issue is on the raise . However, with the arrival of COVID-19 Indian government has yet not prevented his bad strategy of giving the minority rights and currently India hatched conspiracy against Kashmiris . And the continuous firing along LOC continue . Due to their unprovoked and indiscriminate firings . As a result the innocent civilians are being victimized . The Indian occupations in the Working Boundary ( WB) have been continuously targeting Muslims which is becoming a threat to regional peace and security . Morever, army is supporting and sponsoring Terrorism in Kashmir . After a long sufferings Kashmir have yet stood firmly for their independence struggle . Let the world be bounded upon faiths and not discuss this problem with Kashmiris. I optimize the innocent Kashmiris struggle and hardwork will build a strong narrative on their disputes and successfully gain their victory.

Barkatullah

Turbat