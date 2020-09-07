On 21 August , PM Imran Khan met with Federal Minister of Science and Technology, Fawad Choudhary in Which the premier acknowledged that Specialised education must be delivered in 400 Higher Secondary Schools in Country. Minister Fawad Choudhary briefed to PM over the importance and need of Teachincal Education in Changing world’s requirements.

The step would be Unambiguously paved the way towards prosper Pakistan both in economically and technically skilled students. In the light of the current discussion between PM Khan and Minister Choudhry, Punjab Govt Can easily fulfill the wish of the premier by introducing technical education in higher Secondary Schools in Punjab without any allocation of any extra budgetary for the said purpose. School Education Department, Govt of Punjab has been recruited Engineers of various disciplines Under Recruitment policies 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 against different cadres. These Engineers have been teaching in primary , elementry and High Schools. Recently Dr. Murab Raas , Minister for Schools Education initiated Good step by launching Rationalization Policy in province and same step is required by adjusting these Engineers in Higher Secondary Schools for teaching “Specialised Education” Under the vision of PM Khan. Which Subjects and from which class the Specialised education would be delivered is the responsibility of policy makers to design the curriculum in this manner so the School Education level Can be uplifted as the requirements of Current era.

Mahtab Ali Khan

Bahawalnagar