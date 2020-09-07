Senate panel lauds coordinated efforts of PBC’s social media section

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Chairman Senator Faisal Javed Khan has appreciated the role of radio Pakistan in disseminating authentic news and effective programs on modern ways.

Addressing the meeting of the Committee held at Pakistan Broadcasting House on Monday, he said that Radio Pakistan is an asset of the country and playing a pivotal role and doing a brilliant job in creating public awareness on social issues among the general people.

He said that special public awareness campaign should also held on child abuse, women harassment in regional languages.

Lauding news and current affairs programmes of Radio Pakistan, he said that digital presence of these should also be improved for listeners’ attraction. He said that radio should initiate talent hunt programmes and invite young talented people to highlight their aptitude.

He also said that the radio needs for effective marketing efforts to increase its own income and work with other private channels on barter system to meet its expenditures. He added that an aggressive sales team should be given tasks in this regard.

The senator emphasised the need to improved pronunciation of Urdu and its purity while airing news and programmes. Other members of the committee stated that Radio Pakistan is playing a vital role in creating awareness among the public.

They emphasised the need of close coordination of Radio Pakistan with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Pakistan Meteorologist Department (PMD) in case of natural disaster to save maximum human lives.

Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) Director General Ambreen Jan briefed the committee about functions of different wings of Radio Pakistan. She said that Radio Pakistan is working on effective basis in disseminating authentic news and airing programmes on its 32 stations across the country.

She also said that the national medium is also airing contents on different public issues time to time. She added that digitisation of two million minutes recordings is also underway out of which 0.78 million minutes have so far been digitised.

She further said that 19 news bulletins are being aired on national hook-up and local and regional bulletins are also aired in 22 languages.

The PBC DG said that the management is also working to install transmitters on different stations across the country to improve its broadcasting.