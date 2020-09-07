The sectarian divide has cost the Muslims dearly

For the past 1400 years, the Muslim ummah has been divided over a number of issues. Some are fundamental, others trivial. Owing to these differences religious edicts against one another have been issued, wars have been fought, blood has been split and as a consequence, the Muslims all together have suffered.

Stirred by tipping emotions, the ummah has remained daggers drawn against one another on different pretexts. Quite often these emotions are charged up by virtue of fiery speeches by firebrand speakers playing with the sentimentalities of the common Muslim. In spite of tireless efforts over these centuries, the Muslims have failed to resolve their differences. They have failed to comprehend the trivial nature the differences present. They have also failed to grasp the common ground which we stand upon. The fundamental beliefs remain the same, yet the ummah stands divided. Certain religious practices have become the throbbing nail which pinches most.

In order to end this sectarian divide, the people must step forward positively. Illiteracy should be rooted out from the pulpits. Irresponsible statements from both sides should be avoided at all costs. However, if one sect is willing to condemn its own speakers issuing irresponsible statements then the other should not shy away from criticizing the praise of Yazeed. After all, it is not only the unity to be maintained but rather, we have to show our faces to our Creator. How will these individuals stand before the Holy Prophet (PBUH) when their tongues are wet with praise for the killers of his grandson?

Admittedly, certain beliefs have been different and a reconciliation in those is next to impossible. However, the differences aren’t big enough to become a cause for infighting effectively destroying Muslim unity. The only benefit derived out of these differences is for the enemies of Islam. Amidst the process, Islam suffers the most. A religion which preaches peace and harmony has somehow become one of the most violent religions of the world and has earned a reputation for professing violence.

In the Subcontinent, for the past few decades, peace and harmony have been marred by a wave of sectarian divide which has resulted into the loss of life and property within the Muslims. A Sunni-Shia unannounced war has been fought, particularly in Pakistan, in the aftermath of General Zia’s rule and has destroyed the very edifice of Muslim unity in which we took pride. Unfortunately, we have failed to uncover the conspiracies behind these differences. A united Muslim community is unacceptable to the enemies of Islam for various reasons and it is at their instigation that these cracks within are widening. Playing into the hands of others, we have become proxies amidst a power struggle and the battlefield for other Muslim powers flexing to take the forefront.

The more pertinent questions are, who adds fuel to the existing fire? Who is responsible for creating sectarian discord amongst the people? Who is to blame for glorifying the rift between the Muslims? The answer to these questions would be the speakers who have taken over the pulpit and are actively involved in issuing irresponsible statements. A vacuum has been created by the literate class which leaves the illiterates to become religious scholars and represent their communities; though what they do is far from the real representation.

Without having any semblance of knowledge, these individuals self-proclaim themselves to be religious scholars and rather than preaching the true teachings of Islam, focus on irrelevant and irresponsible statements which ignite the fire within. Once a provocative speech is made, it results into more firebrand speeches against one another which effectively destroys the very core of Muslim unity. Mostly these alleged religious scholars are working on a hidden agenda and are mandated to create discord and introduce chaos. Religion being a sensitive subject, it perturbs the sentiments of the common public who in turn take matters into their own hands. Countless examples of false charges of blasphemy are available in our country where the accused have been killed by a mob after being incited by a local religious leader. In most cases the accused hasn’t even committed blasphemy and has only been falsely accused. However, the people being the judge, jury and executioner, sentence them to die.

Similar to the above, certain beliefs are put forward by a handful of religious scholars which have nothing to do with Islam or the respective sect they purportedly represent. The current sectarian rift which is prevalent in the country started the day a religious scholar spoke against the infallible Janab-e-Syeda (A.S). In turn further irresponsible statements against other revered figures were issued by both sides. So much so that currently the Lal Masjid khateeb has gone a step forward and has praised Yazeed. Abdul Aziz alone knows which branch of Islam condones and supports Yazeed and his actions. A man who mercilessly butchered the Holy Prophet (PBUH)’s grandson and his family, is being praised with the terms like “Rehmatullah Allahe”. If this isn’t going to spark sectarianism then Allah (SWT) alone knows what will.

Once we allow such illiterates to take the pulpit and mislead the masses, a sectarian divide is what we are heading towards. These individuals play into the hands of a charged-up crowd without appreciating the power of social media and the repercussions their edited clips will bring about later. It is unfortunate to witness such irresponsibility being displayed from the pulpit and in the end, we all are to blame for it.

We have embroiled ourselves too much in the worldly life to care about who sits on the religious pulpit. No matter what, we aren’t interested in the qualifications of a religious speaker. So long as he sports a beard, he fulfills the criteria. No one sect can be blamed for creating discord amongst the ranks of Muslims. Both sides are equally to be blamed though occasionally one side may overstep and be the one responsible for inciting. When Yazeed will be praised, there will be a reaction; a strong one. Chaos will prevail when revered figures from the Ahle Bait (AS) are spoken against. As a consequence, remarks against certain others will be made which will hurt the sentiments of others.

