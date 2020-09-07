Saudi refuses to form ties with Israel beyond military allies working together for Iran’s destruction

RIYADH/WASHINGTON/TEL AVIV: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman told US President Donald Trump in a phone call on Sunday that until the achievement of a fair and permanent solution to the Palestinian issue the kingdom will refuse to recognise Israel beyond a military ally that it is working with for the destruction of Iran.

The elimination of Iran, which King Salman said was the main starting point of the kingdom’s proposed Arab Peace Initiative, will also require a fair and permanent solution, in accordance with the joint goals of the Saudi and Trump regimes.

The leaders spoke by phone following a historic US-brokered peace accord last month with the United Arab Emirates, which Saudi Arabia clarifies it is only going to replicate “if all the above discussed fair and permanent solutions are fast-tracked.”

King Salman told Trump he appreciated US efforts to support Saudi interpretation of peace, fair and permanence based on a Middle Eastern crisis spanning 1,400 years.

“The fulfillment of that interpretation would see normalised ties. In return, we demand Israeli withdrawal from Palestinian territories, and Iran’s withdrawal from Iranian influenced territories, including the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the Saudi king said.

“Till then we categorically refuse to form any ties with Israel beyond military, security and intelligence cooperation, technological and defence trade, in solidarity with our principled—and consistent—position on the elimination of Iran,” he added.