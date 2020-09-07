Punjab to reopen schools from Sept 15: minister

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to reopen schools in the province in phases starting from Sept 15, Minister for School Education Dr Murad Raas announced on Monday.

All Public & Private Schools of Punjab to open on following schedule. Classes 9-12 to start on 15th. Classes 6-8 to start Sept 22nd. Classes Nursury-5 to start on 30th. No Double Shift. Alternative Day Schedule to be followed by all Public & Private Schools. — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) September 7, 2020

The announcement comes as the federal and provincial governments sit together today to decide on the reopening of more than 300,000 educational institutions, closed in March following the coronavirus outbreak in the country, across the country.

A meeting of the inter-provincial education ministers’ conference (IPEMC) is ongoing, according to the education ministry and a countrywide decision on the opening of schools is expected later today.

The ministers are discussing the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in educational institutions as well as making the students and parents aware of precautionary measures, it said.

The meeting is also deliberating on the phase-wise opening of schools.

