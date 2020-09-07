Government has to provide all the facilities to the public including public toilets. But unfortunately, there is absence of public toilets in the country. Furthermore, if there are pubic toilets then they are not properly cleaned and they are not able to be used. At numerous places people has to pay high amount for using a public toilet. Thus, the citizens face much difficulties and there is immense need of public toilets.

The government must provide free and clean toilets at public places like railway stations, long distance public transport vehicles, such as trains, ferries, plans and etc.

Farahnaz Farooq Ahmed

Turbat