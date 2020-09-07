PPP and PML-N condemn 5-year-old girl’s murder in Karachi

–PPP and PML-N demand justice for murder, rape of a minor in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and National Assembly (NA) Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif have strongly condemned the rape and murder of the minor girl in Karachi.

PPP’s Bilawal said that the minor girl’s rape and murder was an inhumane act and directed the police to bring the culprit to justice. “The matter should be investigated on an urgent basis,” he added. “The government of Sindh should do everything possible to help the affected family.”

Similarly, PML-N’s Shehbaz said in a statement that such menaces of the society must be given the harshest possible punishment. He extended condolences to the affected family.

A five-year-old girl was recovered from a garbage dump in the port city’s Esa Nagri neighbourhood on Sunday and at least 11 people were arrested the next day, police sources said.

After rescue officials recovered the child’s body from a gunny bag on Sunday evening, the police launched an investigation into the rape-and-murder case. 11 men were detained at the site and DNA tests are being carried out, they added.

Dr Zakia Khursheed, the medico-legal officer (MLO) at Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital, earlier confirmed that the five-year-old girl had been raped prior to her death.

Dr Khursheed added that the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and that samples have been obtained from the body to aid the investigation.

Authorities had said that the child’s father had submitted a missing persons report at the Pir Ilahi Buksh (PIB) police station.

Some residents in the area said the condition of the body looked burns. “Residents of the area told me that my daughter’s body had been found,” the father said.

The NA opposition leader said a zero tolerance policy must be adopted for such heinous crimes. He said the federal and provincial governments should cooperate to take effective measures against such actions. Everyone will need to come together to eliminate such savages from the society, he concluded.